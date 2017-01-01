Vedanta -Cairn India Merger Approved By India Company Law Tribunal

4:18a.m.

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Vedanta Resources plc (VED.L) Thursday said that the merger with its subsidiary Vedanta Ltd. with Cairn India Ltd. was approved by the National Company Law Tribunal.



Advertisement

The Mumbai bench of the tribunal approved the scheme of arrangement between Vedanta Limited and Cairn India Limited, and their respective shareholders and creditors. The company said it is awaiting the certified copy of the order.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



