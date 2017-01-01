Yen Climbs Against Majors

4:30a.m.

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen drifted higher against its major counterparts in the early European session on Thursday.

The yen strengthened to more than a 3-week high of 111.70 against the Swiss franc, from a low of 112.40 hit at 9:30 pm ET.



The yen rose to 111.02 against the greenback, 138.47 against the pound and 119.71 against the euro, off its previous lows of 111.58, 139.29 and 120.31, respectively.

The yen rebounded to 78.21 against the kiwi, following a decline to 78.51 at 9:45 pm ET.

The yen firmed to 84.77 against the aussie, its highest since January 6.

Reversing from an early low of 83.72 against the loonie, the yen gained to 83.18.

The yen may find resistance around 110.00 against the greenback, 117.00 against the euro, 110.00 against the franc, 136.00 against the pound, 82.00 against the aussie, 76.00 against the kiwi and 82.00 against the loonie.

