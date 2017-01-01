Pound Extends Rise Against Majors

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound continued to be strong against the other major currencies in the European session on Thursday.



The pound rose to nearly a 1-month high of 1.2527 against the U.S. dollar, a 3-week high of 1.2444 against the Swiss franc and nearly a 3-week high of 0.8605 against the euro, from early lows of 1.2463, 1.2365 and 0.8654, respectively.

Against the yen, the pound edged up to 139.14 from an early low of 138.39.

If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.26 against the greenback, 1.26 against the franc, 0.85 against the euro and 141.00 against the yen.

