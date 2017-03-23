Mar 23, 6:45 a.m., New York
WISDOMTREE EUR.EQ.U.E.DLH IE00BVXBH163

WisdomTree Issuer PLC : Dividend Declaration

5:35a.m.

STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

For Immediate Release                                        23 March 2017

WisdomTree Issuer PLC

Re: Dividend Payment

The Directors of WisdomTree Issuer PLC (the "Fund") wish to announce the following dividend(s) paid by the Fund for the quarter to March 2017

Announcement Date:             23 March 2017 Ex-Date:                      30 March 2017 Record Date:                           31 March 2017 Payment Date:            11 April 2017

+---------------------------------------+------------+--------+----------------+ 

|Product Name                           |ISIN        |Currency|Amount per Share|
+---------------------------------------+------------+--------+----------------+ 
|WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF  |IE00BQZJBQ63|USD     |          0.1305|
+---------------------------------------+------------+--------+----------------+ 
|WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS |IE00BQZJBT94|USD     |          0.1304|
|ETF                                    |            |        |                |
+---------------------------------------+------------+--------+----------------+ 
|WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth  |IE00BZ56RD98|USD     |          0.1228|
|UCITS ETF - USD                        |            |        |                |
+---------------------------------------+------------+--------+----------------+

Enquiries to;

State Street Fund Services (Ireland) Limited Ciaran Fitzpatrick +353 1 776 6089

Davy Niamh Dowling +353 1 614 8933

Source: WisdomTree Issuer PLC via GlobeNewswire

