Admiral Group PLC : Additional Listing

UPDATE ON ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL

23 March 2017

Following the issue of 430,177 shares subscribed for by Capita IRG Trustees (Nominees) Limited, as trustee of the Admiral Group plc Approved Share Incentive Plan ("SIP") at the nominal value of 0.1 pence per ordinary share, the share capital of Admiral Group plc is now 284,782,447 ordinary shares of 0.1p each.



The 430,177 shares subscribed for are included within current block listings granted by the UK Listing Authority and the London Stock Exchange.

Mark Waters Company Secretary Admiral Group Plc LEI Number: 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685

