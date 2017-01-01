ECB Says Eurozone Economic Recovery To Continue To Firm & Broaden

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Euro area economic recovery is steadily firming and the trend is likely to continue to firm and broaden going ahead, the European Central Bank said Thursday.



"The economic recovery in the euro area is steadily firming," the central bank said in its latest Economic Bulletin.

"Incoming data, notably survey results, have increased the Governing Council's confidence that the ongoing economic expansion will continue to firm and broaden."

The pass-through of the ECB's monetary policy measures is supporting domestic demand and facilitating the ongoing deleveraging process, the report added.

