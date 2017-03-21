DGAP-DD: Deutsche Bank AG (english)

7:10a.m.

DGAP-DD: Deutsche Bank AG english

^ Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

23.03.2017 / 12:53 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Title: Dr. First name: Marcus Last name(s): Schenck

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body



Advertisement

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Deutsche Bank AG

b) LEI

7LTWFZYICNSX8D621K86

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Derivative ISIN: DE000A2E4184

b) Nature of the transaction

Granting of 52112 subscription rights

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction

2017-03-21; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

23.03.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: Deutsche Bank AG Taunusanlage 12 60325 Frankfurt a. M. Germany Internet: www.db.com

End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

33789 23.03.2017

°

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



