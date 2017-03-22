DGAP-Adhoc: Allgeier SE: Allgeier SE and Ciber, Inc. start talks on alternative transaction structure (english)

Allgeier SE: Allgeier SE and Ciber, Inc. start talks on alternative transaction structure

^ DGAP-Ad-hoc: ALLGEIER SE / Key word(s): Acquisition Allgeier SE: Allgeier SE and Ciber, Inc. start talks on alternative transaction structure

Munich, March 22, 2017 - Allgeier SE (ISIN DE0005086300 / WKN 508630) signed a purchase agreement with Ciber, Inc., Greenwood Village, Colorado, USA, on February 3, 2017, concerning German companies Ciber AG and Ciber Managed Services GmbH, Ciber France SAS, as well as further assets (see ad hoc announcement of February 3, 2017). Along with approval by Germany's anti-trust authority, the Bundeskartellamt, which was issued on February 21, 2017, execution of the agreement depends on further conditions, and requires the contractual parties to conduct further actions about implementation. Some of these conditions and actions cannot currently be established or implemented in the agreed form. As a consequence, the Management Board of Allgeier SE has arrived at the assessment today that the purchase agreement that was signed on February 3, 2017 cannot be executed at present. For this reason, the contractual parties have started talks about a potential alternative structure to the transaction, which, rather than acquiring the companies, aims instead at purchasing the assets and contractual relationships of Ciber AG, Ciber Managed Services GmbH, Ciber France SAS and Ciber Denmark (asset deal).



Contact:

Allgeier SE Corporate Communications & Investor Relations Dr. Christopher Grosse Wehrlestrasse 12 81679 Munich Tel.: +49 (0)89/998421-0 Fax: +49 (0)89/998421-11 Email: ir@allgeier.com Web: www.allgeier.com

