Wall Street Enthusiastic Ahead Of Yellen's Keynote Speech

7:39a.m.

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - All eyes are on Fed Chair Janet Yellen's keynote address this morning. New home sales as well as jobless claims are also important for the day. The market is also closely watching the President Trumps effort to renovate healthcare legislation. Asian shares closed higher, while European shares are broadly up.

As of 7.30 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 15 points, the S&P 500 futures were improving 4.50 points, and the Nasdaq 100 futures were up 6.25 points.

U.S. stocks closed mixed on Wednesday. The Dow edged down 6.71 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 20,661.30, the Nasdaq climbed 27.82 points or 0.5 percent to 5,821.64 and the S&P 500 rose 4.43 points or 0.2 percent to 2,348.45.

On the economic front, Federal Reserve Chairman Janet Yellen will give opening keynote at Federal Reserve System Community Development Research Conference in Washington at 8.45 am ET.

The Labor Department's jobless claims for the week will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The economists are looking for consensus of 240K, slightly down from 241k last month.

The new home sales figures for February, prepared by the Census Bureau, the Commerce department and the Housing and Urban Development department will be released at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 565K, up from 555K last month.



The Energy Information Administration (EIA) is expected to publish natural gas report for the week. In the previous week, it has reported a decline of 53 bcf.

Kansas City Fed Manufacturing index for March will be released at 11.00 am ET. In the prior month, the index was at 14.

Auction of Treasury's 2-year floating rate note, 5-year note, 7-year note will be held at 11.00 am ET. The Treasury's 10-year inflation index securities or TIPS will be auctioned at 1.00 pm ET.

Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari will give remarks at Federal Reserve System Community Development Research Conference in Washington, with audience and media Q&A at 12.30 pm ET.

The Federal Balance Sheet for the week will be published at 4.30 pm ET. In the previous week the level was at $4.470 trillion.

Money Supply for the week will be revealed at 4.30 pm ET. The M2 weekly change in the prior week was a deficit of $5 billion

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan will participate in a discussion on the economic outlook and monetary policy at the Chicago Council on Global Affairs in Chicago, with audience and media Q&A at 7.00 pm ET. In the corporate segment, Accenture (ACN) said a non-cash settlement charge will reduce its fiscal 2017 earnings per share by approximately $0.39. Including the impact of the settlement charge, the company now expects earnings per share to be in the range of $5.31 to $5.48. Excluding it, earnings are expected in the range of $5.70 to $5.87 compared with the previous view of $5.64 to $5.87 per share.

For the fiscal year, the company now expects net revenue growth to be in the range of 6 percent to 8 percent in local currency, compared to prior outlook of 5 percent to 8 percent.

For the third quarter, Accenture expects net revenues in the range of $8.65 billion to $8.90 billion with 5 to 8 percent growth in local currency.

Leoni AG said it expects sales of about 4.6 billion euros for the year with a growth of 5 percent. Consolidated EBIT is expected to be between 180 and 200 million euros. The company projects positive free cash flow despite higher capital expenditure of approximately 250 million euros

Asian stocks rose across the board on Thursday and closed higher.

Chinese shares ended higher despite investor worries over tight liquidity in the interbank market and increased regulatory scrutiny weighing heavily on B shares. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index rose 3.33 points or 0.10 percent to finish at 3,248.55. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index closed 7.29 points or 0.03 percent higher at 24,327.70.

Japanese shares ended a tad higher. The Nikkei 225 closed 43.93 points or 0.23 percent higher at 19,085.31. The broader Topix index closed marginally higher at 1,530.41.

Australian shares closed higher, led by energy stocks. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index gained 23.50 points or 0.41 percent to finish at 5,708, while the broader All Ordinaries index rose 22 points or 0.38 percent to finish at 5,754.

European shares are trading higher. CAC 40 of France is trading 9.03 points or 0.18 percent higher. DAX of Germany is climbing 43.51 points or 0.36 percent. FTSE 100 of England is up 0.73 points or 0.01 percent. Swiss Market Index is adding 2.23 points or 0.03 percent.

Euro Stoxx 50, a leading Blue-chip index for the Eurozone, is up 0.32 percent.

