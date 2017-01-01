Mar 23, 8:16 a.m., New York
Create my watchlists and portfolios login | register
Volvo SE0000115446

Dollar Steady Ahead Of U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims

7:41a.m.

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 8:30 am ET Thursday, the Labor Department will release U.S. weekly jobless claims for the week ended March 18.The jobless claims are expected to come in almost unchanged at 240,000 for the week ended March 18.

Advertisement

Ahead of the data, the greenback held steady against its major rivals.

The greenback was worth 1.0779 against the euro, 110.96 against the yen, 0.9935 against the franc and 1.2494 against the pound as of 8:25 am ET.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX


                                                                                                                        

Make newratings better! Is this site working for you?