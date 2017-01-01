ConAgra Brands Updates FY17 Forecast After Weak Q3 Results

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Food producer ConAgra Brands Inc. (CAG) on Thursday updated its fiscal 2017 forecast for adjusted earnings and net sales after reporting lower attributable net income and net sales in its third quarter. Income from continuing operations, however, soared from last year.

Sean Connolly, president and chief executive officer of Conagra Brands, said, "Now that we have completed the third quarter, we are updating our full year guidance to reflect the beneficial timing of certain costs and the softer near-term macro environment."

For fiscal year 2017, the company now expects adjusted earnings per share to be at or slightly above the high-end of the $1.65 to $1.70 range. Net sales are expected to be at or slightly below the low-end of the range of down 4 percent to 5 percent. Adjusted gross margin is expected to be within range of 30.4 percent to 30.6 percent. Adjusted operating margin is expected to be slightly above the range of 15.3 percent to 15.5 percent.

On average, 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $1.61 per share on sales of $7.79 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



In the third quarter, the company's attributable net income declined 12.2 percent to $179.7 million from last year's $204.6 million. Earnings per share were $0.41, down 11 percent from $0.46 a year ago.

The prior year results were benefited by income from discontinued operations of $134.9 million.

On a continuing operations basis, income surged 151.4 percent to $179.5 million or $0.41 per share. Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations were $0.48, compared to $0.35 last year.

Net sales decreased 9.9 percent to $1.98 billion from $2.20 billion a year ago. Analysts expected earnings of $0.44 per share on sales of $1.98 billion for the quarter.

Net sales excluding the impacts of divestitures and foreign exchange decreased 4.8 percent, primarily due to volume declines associated with the company's actions to build a higher quality revenue base.

Gross margin expanded 310 basis points to 31.3 percent, and adjusted gross margin expanded 180 basis points to 31.6 percent.

Among segments, Grocery & Snacks net sales and volume decreased 5 percent resulting from a reduction in promotional intensity. Net sales and volume for the Refrigerated & Frozen segment were down 6 percent.

For the International segment, sales were down 3 percent to $205 million with 4 percent decrease in volume. Net sales for the Foodservice segment decreased 3 percent.

In the pre-market activity on the NYSE, ConAgra shares declined 1.51 percent to $39.87.

