Intel Elects Two New Members To Board

8:23a.m.

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Intel Corp. (INTC) announced that Omar Ishrak and Greg Smith have been elected to the company's board. Smith is the chief financial officer and executive vice president of corporate development and strategy at Boeing.



Ishrak is the chairman and chief executive officer of Medtronic. Prior to joining Medtronic, he spent 16 years in various roles with General Electric Company, most recently as president and chief executive officer of GE Healthcare Systems, a division of GE Healthcare. He is a member of the board of trustees of the Asia Society.

