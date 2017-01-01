McCain Criticizes "Bizarre" Behavior By House Intel Leaders

9:12a.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Senator John McCain, R-Ariz., has criticized a back and forth between the leaders of the House Intelligence Committee as "bizarre" and suggested the feud illustrates the need for an independent investigation into Russian interference in last year's election.

In an interview on NBC's "Today" show on Thursday, McCain called the quarrel between House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., and Ranking Member Adam Schiff, D-Calif., "very disturbing."

The dust up came after Nunes publicly claimed he has received evidence that communications by President Donald Trump and members of his transition team may have been monitored by the intelligence community.



Advertisement

Nunes subsequently briefed the president on Wednesday on what he described as "incidental" surveillance without providing the information to Schiff.

The move led Schiff to lash out at Nunes' unusual behavior and suggested it raises questions about his ability to conduct a credible investigation of potential ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.

"It's simply not possible to do a credible investigation if you take information that's pertinent to the scope of what you're investigating and bring it to the White House instead of bring it to your own committee," Schiff told MSNBC's Chuck Todd.

McCain argued that both Nunes and Schiff were out of line and said the dispute shows a tremendous chasm between the two senior members of a vital committee.

The veteran Arizona Senator said the latest developments indicate that a congressional select committee or independent commission should take charge of the investigation.

"I think that this back and forth and what the American people have found so far is that no longer does Congress have the credibility to handle this alone," McCain told MSNBC's Greta Van Susteren. "And I don't say that lightly."

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



