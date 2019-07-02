Disney Extends Robert Iger's Contract As Chairman & CEO To July 2, 2019

BURBANK (dpa-AFX) - Walt Disney Co. (DIS) said Thursday that its board has extended Robert Iger's contract as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer to July 2, 2019.



"Given Bob Iger's outstanding leadership, his record of success in a changing media landscape, and his clear strategic vision for Disney's future, it is obvious that the Company and its shareholders will be best served by his continued leadership as the Board conducts the robust process of identifying a successor and ensuring a smooth transition," said Orin Smith, Independent Lead Director of the Disney Board.

