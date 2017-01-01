Islamic State Leader To Be Eliminated Soon; Nearly All Of His Deputies Dead: US

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States, which is leading a coalition of allied nations in the fight against Islamic State, has announced that the death of the terrorist group's leader is imminent.

"Nearly all of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi's deputies are now dead, including the mastermind behind the attacks in Brussels, Paris, and elsewhere. It is only a matter of time before Baghdadi himself meets the same fate," US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said while addressing a ministerial plenary for the 68-nation Global Coalition to defeat Islamic State (ISIS) in Washington.

The meeting was held on Wednesday, which marks the first anniversary of the terrorist attacks in Brussels that killed 32 people.

And on the same day, four people were killed and several others wounded in a terrorist attack near the British parliament. Islamic State claimed responsibility for it.



Reflecting on the significant progress the coalition has made in the past year, Tillerson said the flow of foreign terrorist fighters into Syria and Iraq is down 90 percent.

Turkey has pushed ISIS off the Turkey-Syria border through Operation Euphrates Shield. This entire border is now inaccessible to ISIS.

Libya's Government-aligned fighters routed ISIS in Sirte, depriving ISIS of its only territory outside of Iraq and Syria.

In Iraq and Syria, 50,000 square kilometers of territory has been liberated from ISIS, freeing nearly two-and-a-half million people.

The top US diplomat claimed 75 percent reduction of ISIS content on the internet in one year, and the take-down of 475,000 ISIS-linked Twitter accounts.

The ongoing Iraqi-led retaking of Mosul is pushing ISIS out of a key stronghold and liberating more than a million civilians.

Tillerson insisted that the coalition must increase the intensity of its efforts and solidify the gains in the next phase of the counter-ISIS fight. He vowed that defeating ISIS is the United States' number one goal in the Middle East.

"Under President Trump's leadership and with the strength of this historic coalition, our common enemy will remain under intense pressure," he told the delegates.

Tillerson warned that the loss of territory in Iraq and Syria has forced ISIS to extend its current branches and build new bases of operations in countries around the world.

He noted that as traveling to Iraq and Syria as a fighter has become more difficult, ISIS's new call to potential recruits has become, "Stay where you are.wage war in Daesh's name wherever you live."

Speaking at the meeting, Iraq's Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said that over the past two and a half years, despite the menace of terrorism, Iraq was able to increase its oil production. "Today, Iraq can provide over 5 million barrels a day".

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

