The Swiss Stock Market Recovered Some Lost Ground

12:30p.m.

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended Thursday's session firmly in positive territory, following the substantial losses of the previous two sessions. After a directionless morning of trade, the market climbed into positive territory in the afternoon along with the U.S. markets.

Investors were in a cautious mood ahead of a crucial vote on healthcare reform in the U.S. Congress. The U.S. House of Representatives is expected to vote on the Republican plan to repeal and replace Obamacare later today. The GOP's ability to pass the healthcare bill is seen as crucial to efforts to address President Donald Trump's other priorities, including tax reform and infrastructure spending.



The Swiss Market Index increased by 0.71 percent Thursday and finished at 8,628.64. The Swiss Leader Index climbed 0.63 percent and the Swiss Performance Index added 0.78 percent.

The luxury goods companies turned in a strong performance after the start of the Baselworld watch and jewelry show. Swatch jumped 2.4 percent and Richemont gained 1.7 percent.

Galenica increased 1.3 percent, recovering some of the losses from the previous day. Schindler advanced 1.8 percent, while ABB and LafargeHolcim rose 1.4 percent each.

Insurer Bâloise gained 1.3 percent after its full year results exceeded analysts' expectations.

The index heavyweights all finished in the green Thursday. Novartis and Roche increased by 1.0 percent each and Nestlé added 0.6 percent.

UBS gained 0.5 percent, but Credit Suisse dropped 2.0 percent. The stock sank in the afternoon on reports that the bank is considering a capital increase of "at least 3 billion CHF."

