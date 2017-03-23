Rathbone Brothers Plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

12:50p.m.

Rathbone Brothers Plc (the "Company")

Executive Incentive Plan awards for 2016

The Company announces that the following PDMRs were granted a share award in accordance with the rules of the Rathbone Brothers Plc 2015 Executive Incentive Plan for 2016. The award was based on a share price of £22.97, being the average of the closing mid-market share price during the 20 business days to 22 March 2017.

This award will vest over a five year period in equal tranches of 20% per annum. During this time, the award is subject to a full five year sale restriction period and will operate from the date of the award. The PDMRs will not be permitted to sell shares during the sale restriction period except for the purpose of meeting tax liabilities on vesting. The awards are subject to malus and clawback provisions.

The following announcement and notification is made in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities.

+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+



|1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person | | |closely associated |

|a)|Name |Philip Howell |

|2 |Reason for the notification |

|a)|Position/status |PDMR |

|b)|Initial notification/Amendment |Initial notification |

|3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor |

|a)|Name |Rathbone Brothers Plc |

|b)|LEI | | | | |213800MBTHM6UE8ZQP29 |

| |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | |4 |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted |

| |Description of the financial |5p Ordinary Shares | | |instrument, type of instrument | |

|a)|Identification code |ISIN: GB0002148343 |

| | | | | | |Shares of 5p each | | | | |

| | |Share award grant made pursuant to | |b)|Nature of the transaction |the Rathbone Brothers Plc 2015 | | | |Executive Incentive Plan |

| | |Price(s)| Volume(s) |

| | | £22.97| 15,897|

| |Aggregated information | | | | | * Not applicable - single | |d)|- Aggregated volume | transaction | | | | | | |- Price | |

|e)|Date of the transaction |23/03/2017 |

|f)|Place of the transaction |N/A |

+--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+| +--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+| +--------------------------------------+------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+--------+---------------------------+|c)|Price(s) and volume(s) +--------+---------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+--------+---------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+

+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+



|1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person | | |closely associated |

|a)|Name |Paul Stockton |

|2 |Reason for the notification |

|a)|Position/status |PDMR |

|b)|Initial notification/Amendment |Initial notification |

|3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor |

|a)|Name |Rathbone Brothers Plc |

|b)|LEI | | | | |213800MBTHM6UE8ZQP29 |

| |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | |4 |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted |

| |Description of the financial |ISIN: GB0002148343 | |a)|instrument, type of instrument | | | | | | | |Identification code | Shares of 5p each |

| | |Share award grant made pursuant to | |b)|Nature of the transaction |the Rathbone Brothers Plc 2015 | | | |Executive Incentive Plan |

| | |Price(s)| Volume(s) |

| | | £22.97| 10,103|

| |Aggregated information | | | | | | |d)| - Aggregated volume | * Not applicable - single | | | | transaction | | | | | | |- Price | |

|e)|Date of the transaction |23/03/2017 |

|f)|Place of the transaction |N/A |

+--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+--------+---------------------------+|c)|Price(s) and volume(s) +--------+---------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+--------+---------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+

+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+



|1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person | | |closely associated |

|a)|Name |Mike Bolsover |

|2 |Reason for the notification |

|a)|Position/status |PDMR |

|b)|Initial notification/Amendment |Initial notification |

|3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor |

|a)|Name |Rathbone Brothers Plc |

|b)|LEI | | | | |213800MBTHM6UE8ZQP29 |

| |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | |4 |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted |

| |Description of the financial | | |a)|instrument, type of instrument |ISIN: GB0002148343 | | | |Shares of 5p each | | |Identification code | |

| | |Share award grant made pursuant to | |b)|Nature of the transaction |the Rathbone Brothers Plc 2015 | | | |Executive Incentive Plan |

| | |Price(s)| Volume(s) |

| | | £22.97| 6,983|

| |Aggregated information | | |d)| | * Not applicable - single | | |- Aggregated volume | transaction | | |- Price | |

|e)|Date of the transaction |23/03/2017 |

|f)|Place of the transaction |N/A |

+--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+--------+---------------------------+|c)|Price(s) and volume(s) +--------+---------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+--------+---------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+

+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+



|1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person | | |closely associated |

|a)|Name |Andrew Butcher |

|2 |Reason for the notification |

|a)|Position/status |PDMR |

|b)|Initial notification/Amendment |Initial notification |

|3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor |

|a)|Name |Rathbone Brothers Plc |

|b)|LEI | | | | |213800MBTHM6UE8ZQP29 |

| |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | |4 |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted |

| | | | |a)|Description of the financial |ISIN: GB0002148343 | | |instrument, type of instrument |Shares of 5p each | | |Identification code | |

| | |Share award grant made pursuant to | |b)|Nature of the transaction |the Rathbone Brothers Plc 2015 | | | |Executive Incentive Plan |

| | |Price(s)| Volume(s) |

| | | £22.97| 8,083|

| |Aggregated information | | | | | | |d)|- Aggregated volume | * Not applicable - single | | | | transaction | | |- Price | |

|e)|Date of the transaction |23/03/2017 |

|f)|Place of the transaction |N/A |

+--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+--------+---------------------------+|c)|Price(s) and volume(s) +--------+---------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+--------+---------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+

+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+



|1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person | | |closely associated |

|a)|Name |Mike Webb |

|2 |Reason for the notification |

|a)|Position/status |PDMR |

|b)|Initial notification/Amendment |Initial notification |

|3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor |

|a)|Name |Rathbone Brothers Plc |

|b)|LEI | | | | |213800MBTHM6UE8ZQP29 |

| |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | |4 |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted |

| | | | | |Description of the financial |ISIN: GB0002148343 | |a)|instrument, type of instrument |Shares of 5p each | | |Identification code | | | | | |

| | |Share award grant made pursuant to | |b)|Nature of the transaction |the Rathbone Brothers Plc 2015 | | | |Executive Incentive Plan |

| | |Price(s)| Volume(s) |

| | | £22.97| 8,832|

| |Aggregated information | | | | | * Not applicable - single | |d)|- Aggregated volume | transaction | | | | | | |- Price | |

|e)|Date of the transaction |23/03/2017 |

|f)|Place of the transaction |N/A |

+--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+--------+---------------------------+|c)|Price(s) and volume(s) +--------+---------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+--------+---------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+

+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+



|1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person | | |closely associated |

|a)|Name |Richard Smeeton |

|2 |Reason for the notification |

|a)|Position/status |PDMR |

|b)|Initial notification/Amendment |Initial notification |

|3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor |

|a)|Name |Rathbone Brothers Plc |

|b)|LEI | | | | |213800MBTHM6UE8ZQP29 |

| |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | |4 |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted |

| | | | | |Description of the financial |SIN: GB0002148343 | |a)|instrument, type of instrument | | | |Identification code |Shares of 5p each | | | | |

| | |Share award grant made pursuant to | |b)|Nature of the transaction |the Rathbone Brothers Plc 2015 | | | |Executive Incentive Plan |

| | |Price(s)| Volume(s) |

| | | £22.97| 7,637|

| |Aggregated information | | | | | * Not applicable - single | |d)|- Aggregated volume | transaction | | | | | | |- Price | | | | | |

|e)|Date of the transaction |23/03/2017 |

|f)|Place of the transaction |N/A |

+--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+--------+---------------------------+|c)|Price(s) and volume(s) +--------+---------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+--------+---------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+

+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+



|1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person | | |closely associated |

|a)|Name |Ivo Clifton |

|2 |Reason for the notification |

|a)|Position/status |PDMR |

|b)|Initial notification/Amendment |Initial notification |

|3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor |

|a)|Name |Rathbone Brothers Plc |

|b)|LEI | | | | |213800MBTHM6UE8ZQP29 |

| |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | |4 |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted |

| | | | | | | | | |Description of the financial |ISIN: GB0002148343 | |a)|instrument, type of instrument | | | |Identification code |Shares of 5p each | | | | | | | | |

| | |Share award grant made pursuant to | |b)|Nature of the transaction |the Rathbone Brothers Plc 2015 | | | |Executive Incentive Plan |

| | |Price(s)| Volume(s) |

| | | £22.97| 6,983|

| |Aggregated information | | | | | | |d)|- Aggregated volume | * Not applicable - single | | | | transaction | | |- Price | |

|e)|Date of the transaction |23/03/2017 |

|f)|Place of the transaction |N/A |

+--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+--------+---------------------------+|c)|Price(s) and volume(s) +--------+---------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+--------+---------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+

+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+



|1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person | | |closely associated |

|a)|Name |Andrew Morris |

|2 |Reason for the notification |

|a)|Position/status |PDMR |

|b)|Initial notification/Amendment |Initial notification |

|3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor |

|a)|Name |Rathbone Brothers Plc |

|b)|LEI | | | | |213800MBTHM6UE8ZQP29 |

| |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | |4 |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted |

| |Description of the financial |ISIN: GB0002148343 | |a)|instrument, type of instrument | | | |Identification code |Shares of 5p each | | | | |

| | |Share award grant made pursuant to | |b)|Nature of the transaction |the Rathbone Brothers Plc 2015 | | | |Executive Incentive Plan |

| | |Price(s)| Volume(s) |

| | | £22.97| 7,462|

| |Aggregated information | | | | | * Not applicable - single | |d)|- Aggregated volume | transaction | | | | | | |- Price | |

|e)|Date of the transaction |23/03/2017 |

|f)|Place of the transaction |N/A |

+--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+--------+---------------------------+|c)|Price(s) and volume(s) +--------+---------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+--------+---------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+

+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+



|1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person | | |closely associated |

|a)|Name |Rupert Baron |

|2 |Reason for the notification |

|a)|Position/status |PDMR |

|b)|Initial notification/Amendment |Initial notification |

|3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor |

|a)|Name |Rathbone Brothers Plc |

|b)|LEI | | | | |213800MBTHM6UE8ZQP29 |

| |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | |4 |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted |

| | | | | |Description of the financial |ISIN: GB0002148343 | |a)|instrument, type of instrument | | | |Identification code |Shares of 5p each | | | | |

| | |Share award grant made pursuant to | |b)|Nature of the transaction |the Rathbone Brothers Plc 2015 | | | |Executive Incentive Plan |

| | |Price(s)| Volume(s) |

| | | £22.97| 6,873|

| |Aggregated information | | | | | * Not applicable - single | |d)|- Aggregated volume | transaction | | | | | | |- Price | | | | | |

|e)|Date of the transaction |23/03/2017 |

|f)|Place of the transaction |N/A |

+--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+--------+---------------------------+|c)|Price(s) and volume(s) +--------+---------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+--------+---------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+

+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+



|1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person | | |closely associated |

|a)|Name |Sarah Owen-Jones |

|2 |Reason for the notification |

|a)|Position/status |PDMR |

|b)|Initial notification/Amendment |Initial notification |

|3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor |

|a)|Name |Rathbone Brothers Plc |

|b)|LEI | | | | |213800MBTHM6UE8ZQP29 |

| |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | |4 |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted |

| |Description of the financial |ISIN: GB0002148343 | |a)|instrument, type of instrument | | | |Identification code |Shares of 5p each |

| | |Share award grant made pursuant to | |b)|Nature of the transaction |the Rathbone Brothers Plc 2015 | | | |Executive Incentive Plan |

| | |Price(s)| Volume(s) |

| | | £22.97| 6,472|

| |Aggregated information | | | | | * Not applicable - single | |d)|- Aggregated volume | transaction | | | | | | |- Price | |

|e)|Date of the transaction |23/03/2017 |

|f)|Place of the transaction |N/A |

+--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+--------+---------------------------+|c)|Price(s) and volume(s) +--------+---------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+--------+---------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------++--+--------------------------------------+------------------------------------+

Ali Johnson Company Secretary

23 March 2017

