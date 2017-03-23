Downing TWO VCT plc : Circ re. cancellation of listing of C Shares and A Shares

Downing TWO VCT plc 23 March 2017 Publication of a Circular

The Company announces that it has published a circular (the "Circular") on 21 March 2017 in relation to proposals for the cancellation of the listing of the C Shares and A Shares.

A copy of the Circular is available on Downing's website www.downing.co.uk.



In accordance with the Listing Rules, the Circular has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm

