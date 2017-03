Commercial Real Estate Stocks Showing Strong Move To The Upside

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Commercial real estate stocks are seeing significant strength in afternoon trading on Thursday, with the Morgan Stanley REIT Index climbing by 1.2 percent.



UMH Properties (UMH), Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust (RPT), and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) are turning in some of the sector's best performances.

