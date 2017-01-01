GOP Holdouts Say "No Deal" To Trump's "Final Offer" On Healthcare Bill

2:00p.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hoping to win support for a plan to repeal and replace Obamacare, President Donald Trump purportedly made a "final offer" to a group of conservative Republicans on Thursday.

Trump's offer reportedly included repealing a requirement that insurance plans cover a number of "essential benefits" such as hospital stays, mental health services and maternity care.

However, House Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows, R-N.C., told reporters "no deal" had been reached after a meeting at the White House.



Meadows said the conservative group of lawmakers is "trying to get to yes" on the bill but suggested that their requests have not been fulfilled.

"Indeed, we've made very reasonable requests and we're hopeful those reasonable requests will be listened to and ultimately agreed to," Meadows said.

Trump and other Republican leaders have been working hard to gain the support of the House Freedom Caucus, although there are concerns that their proposed changes to the bill could alienate moderates.

While the negotiations are ongoing, CNN's whip count shows twenty-nine House Republicans either opposed to or leaning against the bill.

With Democrats expected to be unified in opposition, Republicans can afford only twenty-one defections in the House and are likely to face an even tougher uphill battle in the Senate.

Republicans had been hoping to vote on the bill known as the American Health Care Act on Thursday, but the latest reports suggest the vote could be delayed until at least Friday.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

