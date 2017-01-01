GameStop Corp. Earnings Drop 3% In Q4

3:27p.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - GameStop Corp. (GME) announced a profit for fourth quarter that declined compared to the same period last year.

The company said its profit dropped to $243.8 million, or $2.38 per share. This was lower than $251.6 million, or $2.40 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Advertisement

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.29 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter fell 13.6% to $3.05 billion. This was down from $3.53 billion last year.

GameStop Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $243.8 Mln. vs. $251.6 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -3.1% -EPS (Q4): $2.38 vs. $2.40 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -0.8% -Analysts Estimate: $2.29 -Revenue (Q4): $3.05 Bln vs. $3.53 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -13.6%

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.10 to $3.40

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



