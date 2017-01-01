Japan Manufacturing PMI Falls To 52.6 In March - Nikkei

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The manufacturing sector in Japan continued to expand in March, albeit at a slower rate, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed on Friday with a PMI score of 52.6.



That's down from 53.3 in February, although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, output, new orders, new export orders, employment, input prices and stocks of finished goods all expanded.

Output prices and stocks of purchases slipped to contraction.

