Merck KGaA : FDA Approves First Treatment For Rare Form Of Skin Cancer

9:03p.m.

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Merck KgaA (MKGAY.PK) and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) announced that the US Food and Drug Administration has approved BAVENCIO or avelumab Injection 20 mg/mL, for intravenous use, for the treatment of adults and pediatric patients 12 years and older with metastatic Merkel cell carcinoma or mMCC. BAVENCIO is available for order now in the US.



This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on tumor response and duration of response. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in confirmatory trials.

BAVENCIO will be co-commercialized by EMD Serono, the biopharmaceutical business of Merck in the US and Canada, and Pfizer. BAVENCIO was developed, reviewed and approved through the FDA's Breakthrough Therapy Designation and Priority Review programs.

The overall response rate (ORR) was 33% (95% confidence interval [CI]: 23.3- 43.8%). Eleven percent of patients experienced a complete response (95% CI: 6.6- 19.9%) and 22% of patients experienced a partial response (95% CI: 13.5-31.7%).

