SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Samsung Electronics Co.'s (SMSN.L, SSNNF.OB, SSNLF.OB) Vice Chairman and Chief Executive officer Kwon Oh-hyun said that a move to restructure the tech giant into a holding-company structure is "not easy" at the moment, suggesting the process may be delayed for the time being.

The company said in November that it would seek a change in the management structure, which includes splitting itself into a holding company and an operating company to boost shareholder returns.



At the annual shareholder meeting held Friday in Seoul, Kwon said the company has been reviewing various aspects, including rules and taxations linked to the transition.

The company said it will share the result with shareholders once it completes the review. It said last year that the study should be concluded in about six months.

Kwon added that although difficult business conditions and macroeconomic uncertainties are expected to continue this year, the company will strive to deliver strong business results, based on the firm belief that solid earnings is one of the major contributors to shareholder value. Furthermore, the company will implement shareholder return programs as we announced last year.

Kwon said, "We expect that 2017 will also present difficulties, but we are committed to overcome obstacles. Based on experiences of overcoming several crises and achieving successful growth, we will strive to cope with the rapidly changing environment through a sense of challenge and constant innovation. Through these efforts, we believe that this year will serve as a platform for stable and long-term growth."

