Emerson Opens Additive Manufacturing Center In Singapore

03/23/17

SINGAPUR (dpa-AFX) - Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Friday said it has opened an advanced additive manufacturing center at its Singapore campus. This is Emerson's second location to have additive manufacturing capabilities, ie., making 3D objects from a digital model.



Through this center, Emerson will use additive manufacturing technologies to produce special customized and application-specific parts and products which are impossible with traditional technology.

Emerson noted that additive manufacturing enables its engineers to develop cutting edge solutions to meet more demanding and stringent processes. It also significantly accelerates the testing of multiple versions of a prototype product or part, and promises to greatly simplify the production supply chain.

The company's additive manufacturing program was launched three years ago with the opening of its first additive manufacturing technology center in Marshalltown, Iowa, USA.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

