Genentech: Rituxan For Pemphigus Vulgaris Gets Breakthrough Therapy Designation

12:34a.m.

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (RHHBY.PK), announced Friday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA has granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation status to Rituxan (rituximab) for pemphigus vulgaris.

Pemphigus vulgaris is a rare, serious and life-threatening condition characterized by progressive painful blistering of the skin and mucous membranes.



Advertisement

Genentech is currently enrolling a Phase III study in pemphigus vulgaris, a disease for which there are limited treatment options.

Breakthrough Therapy Designation status was granted based on data from a Roche-supported randomized trial conducted in France, which evaluated Rituxan plus oral corticosteroid treatment compared to CS as a first-line treatment in patients with moderate to severe pemphigus.

Results of the study, published in The Lancet, show that Rituxan may provide substantial improvement in pemphigus vulgaris remission rates and successful tapering and/or cessation of CS therapy.

FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation is intended to expedite the development and review of medicines with early evidence of potential clinical benefit in serious diseases and to help ensure that patients receive access to medicines as soon as possible.

In 2015, the FDA granted Orphan Drug Designation to Rituxan for the treatment of pemphigus vulgaris. This is the fifteenth Breakthrough Therapy Designation granted to Genentech medicines since 2013.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



