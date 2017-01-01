Amazon Expands Prime Exclusive Phones With Alcatel A30, Moto G5 Plus

12:42a.m.

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon (AMZN) announced two new devices joining its Prime Exclusive Phones. Alcatel is bringing its first device to the program - the Alcatel A30 for $59.99 for Prime members, $40 off the full retail price. Motorola's recently announced Moto G5 Plus will be offered starting at $184.99 for Prime members, at least $45 off the full retail price.



Advertisement

In 2016, Amazon launched Prime Exclusive Phones with BLU and Motorola, offering Prime members incredible discounts on fully featured unlocked Android smartphones.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



