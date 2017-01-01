Amazon Expands Prime Exclusive Phones With Alcatel A30, Moto G5 Plus
12:42a.m.
SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon (AMZN) announced two new devices joining its Prime Exclusive Phones. Alcatel is bringing its first device to the program - the Alcatel A30 for $59.99 for Prime members, $40 off the full retail price. Motorola's recently announced Moto G5 Plus will be offered starting at $184.99 for Prime members, at least $45 off the full retail price.
In 2016, Amazon launched Prime Exclusive Phones with BLU and Motorola, offering Prime members incredible discounts on fully featured unlocked Android smartphones.
