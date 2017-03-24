Tethys Petroleum Press Release: Tethys Petroleum Limited to cancel listing in the United Kingdom

Tethys Petroleum Limited to cancel listing in the United Kingdom

GRAND CAYMAN, CAYMAN ISLANDS - Tethys Petroleum Limited ("Tethys" or the "Company") today announces that it has applied to the United Kingdom Listing Authority ("UKLA") to cancel the standard listing of the Company's ordinary shares (the "Shares") from the Official List of the UKLA and the cancellation of trading in the Shares on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (together, the "Cancellation"), following a determination by the Company that the costs of maintaining a dual listing on the London and Toronto stock exchanges is unnecessarily expensive for a company of Tethys' size. Following the Cancellation, the Shares will continue to trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange which should provide shareholders with liquidity and places sufficient corporate governance requirements upon the Company. Further, the Company's conclusion, that the London listing be cancelled, is supported by the limited trading and liquidity of the Shares on the London Stock Exchange (meaning that limited benefit is brought by that listing).

Pursuant to Listing Rule 5.2.8, the Company announces that the cancellation notice period has now commenced and cancellation is expected to take effect at 7:00 am on Tuesday 2 May, 2017.

The Company currently has two share registers, a register maintained by Capita Asset Services in the UK and a register maintained by TSX Trust Company in Canada. It is the Company's intention to transfer the shareholdings on the Capita Asset Services register to the TSX Trust Company register following the Cancellation which should result in further cost savings for the Company. Those shareholders affected will be contacted about this with further details in due course.

Tethys is focused on oil and gas exploration and production activities in Central Asia and the Caspian Region. This highly prolific oil and gas area is rapidly developing and Tethys believes that significant potential exists in both exploration and in discovered deposits.

Some of the statements in this document are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the intent, belief and current expectations of the Company or its officers with respect to the potential that exists in both exploration and in discovered deposits in Central Asia and the Caspian Region, the regulatory and associated costs which may be saved as a result on the Cancellation and the transfer of the Capita Asset Services register to the TSX Trust Company register. When used in this document, the words "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "may," "will," "should" and similar expressions, and the negatives thereof, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are not promises or guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those suggested by any such statements including risks and uncertainties with respect to the potential that exists in both exploration and in discovered deposits in Central Asia, the regulatory and associated costs which may be saved as a result on the Cancellation and the transfer of the Capita Asset Services register to the TSX Trust Company register.

No part of this announcement constitutes, or shall be taken to constitute, an invitation or inducement to invest in the Company or any other entity, and shareholders of the Company are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Save as required by the Listing Rules and applicable law, the Company does not undertake to update or change any forward-looking statements to reflect events occurring after the date of this announcement.

