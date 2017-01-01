Finland PPI Climbs For Fourth Month

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's producer prices increased for the fourth consecutive month in February, data from Statistics Finland showed Friday.

Producer prices for manufactured products climbed at a faster pace of 5.3 percent year-over-year in February, following a 3.9 percent rise in January.



The PPI Inflation was mainly driven by increased prices of oil products and manufacturing of basic metals from February last year, the agency said.

Both domestic and foreign market prices grew by 4.8 percent and 5.9 percent, respectively in February.

Similarly, import prices surged 13.7 percent over the year and export prices rose by 5.8 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices went up 0.5 percent from January, when it increased by 0.8 percent.

