Electrolux: AGM Adopts Dividend Proposal, Re-elects Chairman

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Swedish home appliances giant Electrolux AB (0MDT.L, 0GQ1.L, ELUXY.PK) on Friday announced that the proposed dividend of 7.50 Swedish kronor per share was adopted.

The Annual General Meeting held on March 23 adopted the proposal that the dividend shall be paid in two equal installments of 3.75 kronor per installment and share, the first with the record date Monday, March 27, and the second with the record date September 27.



The first installment of the dividend is expected to be paid by Euroclear Sweden AB on March 30 and the second installment on October 2.

Further, the company said that Ronnie Leten was re-elected Chairman of the Board. Kai Wärn was elected new Board member. Other directors were re-elected to the Board of Directors.

The AGM also adopted the parent company's and the Group's income statements and balance sheets.

