Lamprell Posts Loss In FY16 On Goodwill Impairment Charge

3:05a.m.

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Lamprell plc (LAM.L) reported a loss from continuing operations after income tax and exceptional items of $182.2 million compared to profit of $66.5 million, previous year. Loss per share from continuing operations in US cents was 53.32 compared to profit of 19.36. The Group noted that its result was impacted by an exceptional non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $180.5 million arising on the acquisition of Maritime Industrial Services in 2011, in line with continued market downturn. Profit from continuing operations after income tax and before exceptional items was $1.7 million compared to $66.5 million, prior year. Before exceptional items excluding settlement with Ensco, profit from continuing operations after income tax and before exceptional items decreased to $44.3 million from $66.5 million.



Advertisement

Fiscal year revenue from continuing operations decreased to $705.0 million from $871.1 million, reduced by the settlement with Ensco as a result of Cameron equipment issues.

Looking forward, the Group said, as previously announced, revenues for fiscal 2017 currently expected to be in the lower half of the $400-500 million range in the absence of large project deliveries in second half of 2017. In the context of ongoing market challenges and the anticipated lower revenue in 2017, the Directors do not recommend the payment of a dividend for 2016.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



