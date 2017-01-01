Giant U-shaped Skyscraper Proposed For New York City

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Concept drawings for a giant U-shaped skyscraper in the New York City were released this week, which is deemed to be the longest building in the world.

The concept, which is called Big Bend, would be a skinny, curved structure. The glass-lined tower would be in the shape of an upside U and will be running 4,000-feet-long from end to end on Billionaire's Row.



As the name indicates, the building would bend over at the top and return to the ground through another leg of the tower. It is said to require a totally different elevator system that would travel in curves, horizontally and in continuous loops.

New York and Athens-based architecture studio Oiio is behind the concept. Ioannis Oikonomou, architect and founder of Oiio Studio said it will be longest building in the world.

Oiio stated, "If we manage to bend our structure instead of bending the zoning rules of New York we would be able to create one of the most prestigious buildings in Manhattan."

The Big Bend can become a modest architectural solution to the height limitations of Manhattan, the studio added.

