Asian Shares Shrug Off Trump Jitters

4:06a.m.

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks closed mostly higher on Friday after U.S. stocks ended on a flat note overnight, showing little reaction to the postponement of a key vote on President Donald Trump's replacement healthcare plan intended to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

Underlying sentiment remained positive amid bets that the delayed vote would go ahead later in the day. Failure to pass it would cast doubt on Trump's ability to deliver on promises of increased infrastructure spending, tax cuts and deregulation.

Chinese shares rose despite worries over tightening liquidity and increased crackdown on speculation in the property market. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index gained 20.90 points or 0.64 percent to end at 3,269.45, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index inched up 30.57 points or 0.13 percent to 24,358.27.

Japanese shares recovered from a weak start to close higher as the yen weakened against the dollar and banks posted strong gains after recent selling. The Nikkei average rallied 177 points or 0.93 percent to end at 19,262.53 after hitting 1-1/2-month lows the previous day. The benchmark index fell 1.3 percent for the week. The broader Topix index closed 0.88 percent higher at 1,543.92.

Toshiba shares soared as much as 7.6 percent on a Nikkei report that its lenders are demanding a Chapter 11 restructuring for the company's Westinghouse unit by the end of March. Also, a regulator filing showed that Singapore-based fund Effissimo Capital Management has become the largest shareholder in the company.



On the economic front, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed that activity in Japan's manufacturing sector continued to expand in March, albeit at a slower rate, with a PMI score of 52.6, down from 53.3 in February.

Australian shares gained ground led by banks as ANZ and Commonwealth raised variable rates for investor and interest-only mortgages, joining other rivals who lifted their rates last week. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 45.50 points or 0.80 percent to 5,753.50, but ended the week 0.8 percent lower after two straight weeks of gains. The broader All Ordinaries index closed 42.10 points or 0.73 percent higher at 5,796.10.

The big four banks rose between 0.5 percent and 1.9 percent. Retailer Harvey Norman advanced 0.7 percent after saying the ASIC's investigation is a routine review of its accounts for the 2015/16 financial year.

Seoul shares ended little changed as foreign investors turned sellers ahead of a make-or-break vote in the House of Representatives on Trump's troubled healthcare bill. The benchmark Kospi slipped 3.77 points or 0.17 percent to finish at 2,168.95.

Heavyweight Samsung Electronics declined 0.7 percent after Vice Chairman and Chief Executive officer Kwon Oh-hyun said that a move to restructure the tech giant into a holding-company structure is "not easy" at the moment. Samsung C&T shares tumbled 7.3 percent while those of Samsung SDS plummeted 8.5 percent.

Investors paid little attention to data from the Bank of Korea showing that the country's consumer confidence index hit a 5-month high in March.

New Zealand shares closed slightly higher despite trade figures disappointing investors. New Zealand posted a merchandise trade deficit of NZ$18 million in February, Statistics New Zealand said. That missed forecasts for a surplus of NZ$180 million.

The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 11.28 points or 0.16 percent to 7,073.83, but ended the week down over 1 percent to post its biggest weekly loss this year.

Chorus dropped 2.4 percent after smaller telecom rival TeamTalk unveiled plans to sell a 70 percent stake in its rural internet services provider Farmside to Vodafone New Zealand for $10 million.

The Taiwan Weighted dropped 0.3 percent after the country's central bank left its key interest rate unchanged on Thursday, as widely expected.

Malaysia's KLSE Composite index was little changed with a negative bias. The country's consumer price inflation climbed an annual 4.5 percent in February, much faster than the 3.2 percent rise in January, a government report showed. This was the highest inflation since November 2008, when prices had grown 5.7 percent.

Indonesia's Jakarta Composite index was moving down 0.2 percent, while India's Sensex and Singapore's Straits Times index were up around half a percent.

