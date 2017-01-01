Euro Mixed Ahead Of Eurozone PMI

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5:00 am ET Friday, IHS Markit publishes euro area PMI for March. The composite PMI is forecast to drop to 55.8 in March from 56.0 in February.



Ahead of the data, the euro showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the U.S. dollar, the yen and the pound, it fell against the Swiss franc.

As of 4:55 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8643 against the pound, 1.0713 against the Swiss franc, 1.0803 against the U.S. dollar and 120.11 against the yen.

