Euro Rises Against Majors

5:13a.m.

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro strengthened against the other major currencies in the European session on Friday.



The euro rose to a 2-day high of 1.0807 against the U.S. dollar, from an early 3-day low of 1.0760.

Against the pound, the Swiss franc and the yen, the euro edged up to 0.8649, 1.0719 and 120.17 from early lows of 0.8608, 1.0703 and 119.52, respectively.

If the euro extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.09 against the greenback, 0.88 against the pound, 1.08 against the franc and 122.00 against the yen.

