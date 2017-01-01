European Shares Retreat On Trump Policy Uncertainty

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks drifted lower in cautious trade on Friday as investors awaited a key U.S. vote on healthcare plan intended to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

President Donald Trump warned House Republican lawmakers on Thursday that voters could punish them if they do not vote in favor for new health-care legislation to dismantle Obamacare.

If a vote on the replacement fails, it would cast doubt on Trump's ability to deliver on promises of increased infrastructure spending, tax cuts and deregulation.

Oil prices edged up in European trade ahead of oil rig count data from Baker Hughes due out later in the day, while the euro traded mixed against rivals after the release of Eurozone PMI data.



The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 0.3 percent at 376.14 in late opening deals after rising 0.9 percent the previous day to snap three sessions of losses.

The German DAX and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 were marginally lower, while France's CAC 40 index was declining 0.4 percent.

Bollore shares tumbled 4 percent as the French transportation company offered Blue Solutions' shareholders an option to sell their shares at a price of EUR 17 per share.

Telecom Italia slid half a percent despite the company swinging back to profit in 2016 from a net loss of 70 million euros the previous year.

British engineering firm Smiths Group rose over 4 percent after its first-half results beat forecasts.

On the economic front, activity in Eurozone private sector reached a near six-year high in March, flash survey data from IHS Markit showed. The composite output index rose to 56.7 from 56.0 in February.

While Germany registered the fastest rate of private sector output growth in nearly six years at the end of the first quarter of 2017, France's private sector expanded at the fastest pace in nearly six years in March.

France's economic growth doubled as estimated in the fourth quarter, final data from the statistical office Insee showed. GDP grew 0.4 percent sequentially, following third quarter's 0.2 percent expansion.

Separately, recent spike in inflation does not mean interest rates must be raised, Bank of England policymaker Gertjan Vlieghe said.

Much of the inflationary pressure can be attributed to the sterling's devaluation and the consequent rise in prices of products such as fuel and food, Vlieghe said in an interview to the Times newspaper.

