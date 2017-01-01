Novo Nordisk : CHMP Issues Positive Opinion For EU Label Update For Tresiba

7:05a.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Novo Nordisk (NVO) said Friday that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use or CHMP, under the European Medicines Agency or EMA, has issued a positive opinion, recommending an update of the label for Tresiba (insulin degludec) to include data from the SWITCH 1 and 2 clinical trials. In the trials, Tresiba, the new-generation once-daily basal insulin, demonstrated clinically relevant reductions in hypoglycaemia compared with insulin glargine U100 in people with type 1 and type 2 diabetes.



For the SWITCH 1 trial, the CHMP recommends the updated label to include results reflecting the significant reductions in hypoglycaemia. In the trial, adults with type 1 diabetes treated with Tresiba vs. insulin glargine U100, both in addition to meal-time insulin aspart, experienced statistically significant reductions in hypoglycaemia, including 11% reduction of overall symptomatic hypoglycaemia (severe or blood glucose confirmed), 36% reduction in nocturnal symptomatic hypoglycaemia and 35% reduction in severe hypoglycaemia during the trial maintenance period.

For the SWITCH 2 trial, the CHMP recommends the updated label to include results reflecting the significant reductions in hypoglycaemia. In the trial, adults with type 2 diabetes treated with Tresiba vs. insulin glargine U100 experienced statistically significant reductions in hypoglycaemia, including 30% reduction in overall symptomatic hypoglycaemia (severe or blood glucose confirmed) and 42% decrease in nocturnal symptomatic hypoglycaemia, during the trial maintenance period.

The CHMP positive opinion is now referred for final action to the European Commission, which grants approval in the EU. Novo Nordisk expects to receive the updated marketing authorisation in the second quarter of 2017.

