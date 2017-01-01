Mar 24, 8:29 a.m., New York
Gold In Holding Pattern Near $1250

7:15a.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were flat again Friday morning as U.S. stocks were steady, limiting gold's safe haven appeal.

Markets have reacted with relative calm since Wednesday's terror attack in London, while a stronger dollar has weighed on most commodities.

Gold for May was down $1.30 at $1248.80 an ounce.

The Commerce Department's durable goods order data for February will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The economists are looking for new orders growth consensus of 1.5 percent. In the previous month the increase was 1.8 percent.

Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans, San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams and St. Louis man James Bullard will speak this morning.

