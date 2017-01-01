Merck Says EMA's CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion Recommending Approval Of KEYTRUDA

7:40a.m.

WHITEHOUSE STATION (dpa-AFX) - Merck (MRK) said Friday that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use or CHMP of the European Medicines Agency or EMA has adopted a positive opinion recommending approval of KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab), the company's anti-PD-1 therapy, for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory classical Hodgkin lymphoma or cHLwho have failed autologous stem cell transplant or ASCT and brentuximab vedotin or BV, or who are transplant-ineligible and have failed BV.



Advertisement

The recommendation will now be reviewed by the European Commission for marketing authorization in the European Union. A decision on approval is expected in the second quarter of 2017.

The positive opinion was based on data from the KEYNOTE-087 and KEYNOTE-013 trials. These multicenter, open label trials evaluated patients with cHL who failed ASCT and BV, who were ineligible for ASCT because they were unable to achieve a complete or partial remission after salvage chemotherapy and failed BV, or who failed ASCT and did not receive BV.

Both studies included patients regardless of PD-L1 expression. The major efficacy outcome measures, overall response rate and complete remission rate, were assessed by blinded independent central review according to the 2007 revised International Working Group (IWG) criteria. Secondary efficacy outcome measures were duration of response, progression-free survival and overall survival.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



