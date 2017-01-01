Dollar Mixed Ahead Of U.S. Durable Goods Orders

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Commerce Department releases U.S. durable good orders for February at 8:30 am ET Friday. The orders are expected to have risen 1.2 percent in February after rising 2.0 percent in January.



The greenback traded mixed against the other major counterparts ahead of the data. While the dollar held steady against the franc, euro and the pound, it fell against the yen.

The greenback was worth 1.0802 against the euro, 111.05 against the yen, 1.2488 against the pound and 0.9921 against the franc as of 8:25 am ET.

