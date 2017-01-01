Novo Nordisk Gets CHMP Positive Opinion For Refixia On Haemophilia B Treatment

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Novo Nordisk (NVO) announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP), under the European Medicines Agency (EMA), adopted a positive opinion for the use of Refixia (nonacog beta pegol, N9-GP), recommending marketing authorisation for the treatment of adolescents and adults with haemophilia B.



The CHMP recommends Refixia, the brand name for nonacog beta pegol, N9-GP, to be indicated for prophylaxis and on-demand treatment of bleeding as well as for surgical procedures in adolescent (>12 years of age) and adult patients with haemophilia B (congenital factor IX deficiency).

The recommendation is based on the results from the paradigm clinical trial programme, where 115 previously treated children and adults with haemophilia B were treated with Refixia.

