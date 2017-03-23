Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Holdings in Company

24 March 2017 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG, ESM: FAC) ("Falcon") was informed on 23 March 2017 that Sweetpea Petroleum Pty Ltd. is the beneficial owner of 80,625,170 common shares of Falcon ("Shares"), representing 8.69% of Falcon's issued and outstanding Shares.

About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is an international oil & gas company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of conventional and unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio focused in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with a technical team based in Budapest, Hungary.

