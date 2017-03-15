DGAP-DD: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (english)

10:17a.m.

DGAP-DD: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA english

^ Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

24.03.2017 / 16:01 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Title: Dr. h.c. First name: Christoph Last name(s): Henkel

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Position: Shareholders' Committee



Advertisement

b) Amendment

Amendment of the notification of March 17, 2017; Further detail (price multiplier)

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

b) LEI

549300VZCL1HTH4O4Y49

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Derivative Descriptio- Put Options relating to Henkel Ordinary Shares, ISIN DE n: 0006048408

b) Nature of the transaction

Closing as holder of Put Options by way of cash settlement relating to Henkel Ordinary Shares, ISIN DE 0006048408 - Underlying Instrument: Henkel Ordinary Share, ISIN DE 0006048408, - Strike Price: 55.0000 EUR, - Price Multiplier: 1, - Maturity: 2017-03-17, +01.00

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 0.01 EUR 1000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 0.01 EUR 1000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2017-03-15; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

24.03.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Henkel Str. 67 40191 Düsseldorf Germany Internet: www.henkel.de

End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

33911 24.03.2017

°

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



