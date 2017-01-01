Presidential Permit To TransCanada For Keystone XL Pipeline

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs has issued a Presidential permit to TransCanada Keystone Pipeline, L.P. ("TransCanada") authorizing TransCanada to construct, connect, operate, and maintain pipeline facilities at the U.S.-Canadian border in Phillips County, Montana for the importation of crude oil.



The Department of State said on Friday that the Under Secretary reviewed TransCanada's application, and determined that issuance of this permit would serve the national interest.

The permit was signed by Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Thomas A. Shannon, Jr.

