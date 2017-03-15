DGAP-DD: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (english)
^ Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title: Dr. h.c. First name: Christoph Last name(s): Henkel
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Position: Shareholders' Committee
b) Amendment
Amendment of the notification of March 17, 2017; Further detail (price multiplier)
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
b) LEI
549300VZCL1HTH4O4Y49
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Derivative Descriptio- Put Options relating to Henkel Ordinary Shares, ISIN DE n: 0006048408
b) Nature of the transaction
Closing as holder of Put Options by way of cash settlement relating to Henkel Ordinary Shares, ISIN DE 0006048408 - Underlying Instrument: Henkel Ordinary Share, ISIN DE 0006048408 - Strike Price: 55.0000 EUR - Price Multiplier: 1 - Maturity: 2017-03-31, +01.00
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s) 0.01 EUR 1000.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume 0.01 EUR 1000.00 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2017-03-15; UTC+1
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
Language: English Company: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Henkel Str. 67 40191 Düsseldorf Germany Internet: www.henkel.de
