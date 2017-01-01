Mnuchin: Tax Reform Much Simpler Than Healthcare Reform

10:35a.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump's efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare have faced significant headwinds in Congress, but Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has argued enacting tax reform will be much simpler.

Mnuchin said at an Axios event in Washington on Friday that the administration's goal remains to pass tax reform by the August recess.



"This is optimistic, this is a big challenge, but we're going to try to get it done on that period of time, and if we don't we'll get it done right afterwards," Mnuchin said.

The Treasury Secretary said the comprehensive tax reform plan would cut both individual and corporate taxes rather than tackling the issue separately.

Mnuchin also claimed the Trump administration's focus is on tax cuts for the middle class, not the top one percent.

Regarding the Republican healthcare reform plan, Mnuchin said he is optimistic the bill will pass in a vote expected later in the day.

