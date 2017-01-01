Emma Thompson Says She Once Turned Down Trump's Offer For A Date

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - British actress Emma Thompson has said on a Swedish TV show that she turned down an offer by Donald Trump to stay at the Trump Towers, in a call she received nearly two decades back.

Emma Thompson dropped the bombshell on the talk show on SVT Thursday.



Thompson was on the Universal Studios set filming the 1998 comedy drama "Primary Colors" with John Travolta while the phone rang.

The voice on the other end said, "Hi, it's Donald Trump here," and offered her more "comfortable" accommodations in one of his Trump Towers. "They're really comfortable. I think we would get on very well. Maybe we could have dinner sometime."

The Beauty and the Beast actress, who was divorced from Kenneth Branagh at the time, said she did not accept the offer, but managed to wind up the talk by saying, "O.K. well, um, I'll get back to you. Thank you so much for the offer."

The TV show's host, Fredrik Skavlan, joked:"You could be the First Lady. You could have stopped him!"

The Oscar winning actress, now married to English actor and producer Greg Wise, said she had still not met the man who later became the U.S. President.

