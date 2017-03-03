Foresight Solar Fund Limited : Results of General Meeting
11:17a.m.
RESULTS OF GENERAL MEETING
Foresight Solar Fund Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that at a general meeting of the Company held earlier today the resolutions to approve the amended investment objective and policy, the related party transaction, the allotment of up to 250 million ordinary shares in the Company on a non pre- emptive basis in connection with the initial placing, offer for subscription, the private placement and/or the share issuance programme and the new articles of association, each as set out in the circular to shareholders dated 3 March 2017 (the "Circular"), were duly approved by shareholders.
Details of the proxy votes lodged before the general meeting, which should be read alongside the Notice contained in the Circular, are noted below and will be available shortly at www.foresightgroup.eu/fsfl-home
+----------------------+-----------------------+------------+----------+
| |In favour |Against |Withheld* | | |(including |Votes | | | |discretionary) | | |+----------------------+-----------+-----------+-------+----+----------+
|Resolution |Votes |% |Votes |% |Votes |+----------------------+-----------+-----------+-------+----+----------+
|1) Ordinary Resolution|195,617,672|99.98 |21,778 |0.02|16,230,353|+----------------------+-----------+-----------+-------+----+----------+
|2) Ordinary Resolution|183,372,743|99.99 |2,135 |0.01|28,494,925|+----------------------+-----------+-----------+-------+----+----------+
|3) Special Resolution |194,771,349|99.55 |868,101|0.45|16,230,353|+----------------------+-----------+-----------+-------+----+----------+
|4) Special Resolution |195,641,405|99.98 |21,778 |0.02|16,206,620|+----------------------+-----------+-----------+-------+----+----------+
*A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is therefore not counted towards the proportion of votes "for" or "against" the Resolution.
A copy of the resolutions passed at the general meeting have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.
For further information, please contact:
Foresight Group
Louise Chesworth InstitutionalIR@foresightgroup.eu +44 (0)20 3667 8100
Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Joint Bookrunner) +44 (0)20 7710 7600
Mark Bloomfield
Neil Winward
Tunga Chigovanyika
J.P. Morgan Cazenove (Joint Bookrunner) +44 (0)20 7742 4000
William Simmonds
