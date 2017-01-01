Micron Continues To Post Significant Gain In Afternoon Trading

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chip maker Micron (MU) continues to see significant strength in afternoon trading on Friday but has pulled back off its best levels of the day. Shares of Micron are currently up by 8.1 percent after reaching a two-year intraday high.



The initial jump by Micron came after the company reported better than expected second quarter earnings and provided upbeat guidance.

