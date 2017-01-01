Trump Praises Approval Of Keystone Oil Pipeline

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Calling it a great day for American jobs and energy independence, President Donald Trump on Friday announced the official approval of the presidential permit for the Keystone XL Pipeline.

Trump called the approval part of a new era of American energy policy that will lower costs for American families, reduce U.S. dependence on foreign oil, and create thousands of jobs.

The comments from Trump come after Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Thomas Shannon, Jr. issued a permit to TransCanada (TRP) authorizing the pipeline.



Approval of the project reverses the Obama administration's decision to block the controversial pipeline, which will deliver crude oil from Canada to refineries on the Gulf Coast.

"TransCanada will finally be allowed to complete this long overdue project with efficiency and with speed," Trump said. "It's going to be an incredible pipeline, greatest technology known to man or woman. And frankly, we're very proud of it."

Trump said the pipeline is the first of many energy and infrastructure projects that his administration will approve in order to help put Americans back to work, grow the economy, and rebuild the nation.

TransCanada President and Chief Executive Officer Russ Girling thanked Trump for the opportunity and expressed an eagerness to get to work on the project.

In a statement, TransCanada said it will continue to engage key stakeholders and neighbors throughout Nebraska, Montana and South Dakota to obtain the necessary permits and approvals to advance the project to construction.

